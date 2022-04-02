Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Bancroft 0.32 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.50 Jake Ott

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck

Neligh 0.06 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.21 National Weather Service

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Tekamah 0.21 National Weather Service

Valentine 0.03 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.

