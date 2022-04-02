Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Bancroft 0.32 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.50 Jake Ott

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck

Neligh 0.06 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.21 National Weather Service

Osmond 0.29 David Schmit

Tekamah 0.21 National Weather Service

Valentine 0.03 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

The cranes are returning. Will the tourists?

The cranes are returning. Will the tourists?

GIBBON — People in the Platte River's Big Bend region look to the sky in early March when they hear familiar notes sung by a few high-flying Sandhill cranes. They know the full-throated chorus isn't far behind.

WSC hosts first Plains Writers Workshop

WSC hosts first Plains Writers Workshop

WAYNE — Wayne State College hosts its first Plains Writers Workshop on Friday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Gardner Hall Auditorium. Sponsored by the WSC Language and Literature Department, the workshop is free and open to the public.

End of COVID may bring major turbulence for US health care

End of COVID may bring major turbulence for US health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.

Regional notes for March 31

Regional notes for March 31

Cedar Catholic High School student wins first place with poem; Meeting for Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project planned; Construction to start on Hwy 20; Tarnov pancake feed to be held.

Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The pilots on a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., decided to bring their jet down in Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet. The crew repeatedly told passengers to remain calm until they landed.

Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight

Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — To administer this COVID test, Todd Kautz had to lay on his belly in the snow and worm his upper body into the narrow den of a hibernating black bear. Training a light on its snout, Kautz carefully slipped a long cotton swab into the bear’s nostrils five times.