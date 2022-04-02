Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Bancroft 0.32 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.50 Jake Ott
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck
Neligh 0.06 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.21 National Weather Service
Osmond 0.29 David Schmit
Tekamah 0.21 National Weather Service
Valentine 0.03 Airport
