Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.16 Airport
Albion 0.16 Airport
Atkinson 0.09 Roger Brink
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.45 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 1.27 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman
Hartington 0.45 Steve Seim
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.03 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.07 Airport
Royal 0.57 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 0.22 Airport
Wayne 0.11 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.