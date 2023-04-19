Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.16 Airport

Albion 0.16 Airport

Atkinson 0.09 Roger Brink

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.45 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 1.27 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman

Hartington 0.45 Steve Seim

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.15 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.03 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.07 Airport

Royal 0.57 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 0.22 Airport

Wayne 0.11 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

For the second time in three weeks, the scheduled demolition of the water tower on North 25th Street on Thursday, April 20, has been postponed due to the high winds and safety concerns.

