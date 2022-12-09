Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

LOCATION    RAINFALL/SNOWFALL    REPORTER

Albion 0.01 Airport

Creighton 2 inches Norman Doerr

Hartington 3 inches snow Steve Seim

Neligh .40/2 inches snow Richard Sanne

Norfolk airport 0.13 National Weather Service

Valentine 0.71/ 7 inches snow Airport

Wayne 0.14 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

