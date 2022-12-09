Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.01 Airport
Creighton 2 inches Norman Doerr
Hartington 3 inches snow Steve Seim
Neligh .40/2 inches snow Richard Sanne
Norfolk airport 0.13 National Weather Service
Valentine 0.71/ 7 inches snow Airport
Wayne 0.14 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.