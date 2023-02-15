Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.32 Airport

Bancroft 0.56 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.55 Jake Ott

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.35 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.29/2 snow Norman Doerr

Hartington 0.45/1 snow Steve Seim

Norfolk, airport 0.44 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.45/.25 snow Jim Bahm

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.28 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

