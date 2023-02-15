Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall/snowfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.32 Airport
Bancroft 0.56 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.55 Jake Ott
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.35 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.29/2 snow Norman Doerr
Hartington 0.45/1 snow Steve Seim
Norfolk, airport 0.44 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.45/.25 snow Jim Bahm
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.28 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.