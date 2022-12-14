Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.58 Airport

Albion 0.02 Airport

Atkinson 1.10/2 inches snow Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.11 Dennis Zavadil

Hartington 0.20 Steve Seim

Norfolk, airport 0.24 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.48 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.34 Airport

Valentine 1.00 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

