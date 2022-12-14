Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.58 Airport
Albion 0.02 Airport
Atkinson 1.10/2 inches snow Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.11 Dennis Zavadil
Hartington 0.20 Steve Seim
Norfolk, airport 0.24 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.48 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.34 Airport
Valentine 1.00 Airport
