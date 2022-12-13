Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.23 Airport
Albion 0.15 Airport
Bancroft 0.55 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.65 Jake Ott
Hartington 0.35 Steve Seim
Madison, 5 miles east 0.35 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.17 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.16 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.19 Airport
Valentine 0.35 Airport
Wayne 0.34 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.