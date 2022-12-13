Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.23 Airport

Albion 0.15 Airport

Bancroft 0.55 Dennis Zavadil

Beemer 0.65 Jake Ott

Hartington 0.35 Steve Seim

Madison, 5 miles east 0.35 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.17 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.16 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.19 Airport

Valentine 0.35 Airport

Wayne 0.34 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

