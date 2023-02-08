Ethan Clark
Courtesy photo

The seat held by Albion Sen. Tom Briese has attracted a candidate for the 2024 election.

On Tuesday, Ethan Clark of Ord announced his candidacy for the 41st District in the Legislature. The seat will be open because Briese will have served the maximum two consecutive terms.

District 41 includes the entire counties of Boone, Greeley, Howard, Sherman, Wheeler, and Valley. District 41 also includes portions of Buffalo County and Hall County.

“Central Nebraska is a special place that deserves a candidate that will (be) ... dedicated to representing its people, and I look forward to doing exactly that,” Clark said. “If elected, I will focus on lowering tax burdens, providing quality education to children across the state, protecting the unborn, and rural economic development.”

Clark is an agriculture marketing and communications professional with experience working for public officials at the state and federal levels.

“Senator Briese has been a strong advocate for District 41 during his terms in the Legislature,” Clark said. “I hope to build on the foundation of work by Senator Briese.”

