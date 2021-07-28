Eager readers and budding writers of all ages have a chance to rub shoulders with three 2022 Golden Sower nominees at the 27th annual Literature Festival on Saturday, July 31.
Participants can meet at the Norfolk Public Library when the doors open at 8:30 a.m. to start the day off with a choice of a 9 a.m. workshop presented by the nominees or previews of the books by library staff. After a short break, the authors will give presentations on their respective books.
The featured authors are Ashley Franklin, nominated in the picture book category for "Not Quite Snow White"; Lynne Kelly, nominated in the chapter book category for "Song for a Whale"; and David Glen Robb, nominated in the novel category for "Paul, Big, and Small."
Karen Drevo, the library's youth services supervisor, loves the event because it promotes a love of reading and allows everyone to explore the craft of writing by talking to published authors. Attendees can learn something new through any session that day.
"It's a wonderful way to spend a summer day, and everyone leaves really excited and pumped up to read," she said.
After the three hourlong presentations (with breaks in between), there will be a door prize giveaway and an autograph session with the authors.
This year's festival will be different from years past. Coming back from the canceled 2020 festival, Drevo said there would be changes. Lunch will not be provided, although there will be areas for people to sit and eat their own packed lunch. Guests will be spaced farther apart indoors. There also will be masks and hand sanitizer available for those who want them.
A benefit to reading, Drevo said, is improving cognitive ability and combating loneliness. And in the loneliness of a pandemic, books and adventure are more sorely needed than ever.
"You're never alone when you have a good book," she said. "We have felt a lot of isolation in the last year and a half, and books are company. They entertain and enlighten us. Books open up a world to us that we would not experience otherwise."
Mostly, Drevo looks forward to seeing a love of reading reignited in the community.
"I am most looking forward to seeing people's faces light up with enthusiasm for their love of literature," she said, "and to see how inspired they are by the end of the day to write and to read."