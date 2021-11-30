Good Neighbors goal: $75,000

Good Neighbors total: $500

Nov. 29

$500: Norfolk Daily News

In other news

Consumption tax to ‘level the playing field’

Consumption tax to ‘level the playing field’

A Knox County farmer who was featured in a New York Times article last week will be among those attending a workshop Wednesday evening just north of O’Neill that will include discussion of a consumption tax.

WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

WAYNE — Ten Wayne State College graphic design students will have the opportunity to showcase their talent during the annual Senior Portfolio Review on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Niobrara Room of the Kanter Student Center on the WSC campus. This event is free and open to…

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Speaker James Kimble will present the program “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.