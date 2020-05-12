With the polls closing at 8 p.m., now the vote counting begins.
In the first results posted by the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, incumbents have a heavy advantage so far.
Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican, has a large lead over challenger Matt Innis, 78% to 22%, with more than 100,000 votes counted.
Rep. Adrian Smith, facing challenges from four other Republicans, has a commanding lead with more than 83% of the vote so far.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry did not have a primary challenger. The Democratic Party has two candidates vying to compete against Fortenberry in November; however, state Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln has a significant lead, 80% to 20%, over Babs Ramsey of Bellevue.
The Democratic Party will also elect a nominee to challenge Sen. Sasse in November. Currently, Chris Janicek has a narrow lead of 30%, while Angie Philips and Alisha Shelton follow close behind in second and third, with 24% and 22%, respectively.
In the Norfolk area, two city council races are contested in this primary.
In the race for a seat in the First Ward, Kory Hildebrand has a large lead, with 508 votes. Juan Sandoval is in second with 250 votes and Christopher Moore follows closely with 220 votes.
In the Second Ward, Frank Arens has a large lead with 1,002 votes, more than half of the total votes. Second is Carl Weiland with 355, third is Bill Hattery 185 and fourth is Randy Dee with 74.
In the Republican primary for Madison County board of commissioners, district 2, Eric Stinson has a lead of 732 to Chris Thompson's 227. The winner will face Zak Hookstra of the Libertarian Party.
In Battle Creek, five candidates are competing for four spots on the November ballot. Currently, John Hrabanek leads, followed by Nicole Schacher, Brent Nygren, Dave Trudeau and Chris Prauner, respectively.