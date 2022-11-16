The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 202 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this fall.
Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students' projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literature, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education and fisheries and wildlife.
Students with academic-year UCARE awards will present posters on their research and creative activities at Student Research Days, to be held during the spring semester. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.
Following is a list of area students by hometown who received fall UCARE awards, with their year in school, academic major(s) and project title.
— Ainsworth: Josie Ganser, sophomore, animal science, "The Effects of FSH on Follicle Growth and Fibrosis on Bovine Ovarian Cortex Cultures."
— Norfolk: Nathaniel Liess, junior, electrical engineering, "Assessing UML Layout"; Evelyn Mejia, junior, broadcasting, "Media Presentation, Representation and Consumption in the Latino Community."
— Wakefield: Cassidy Chase, senior, animal science, "Development of a Field Guide to the Microinvertebrates of the Antarctic Dry Valleys by Morphological and Molecular Methods."
— West Point: Thomas Hugo, senior, biochemistry, "Mechanisms behind Hepatocyte Damage Caused by Mineral Dysregulation and Excess Fat."