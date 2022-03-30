Northeast Nebraska high school students will now have more career opportunities in the agricultural field.
Twenty K-12 school districts and three Educational Service Units (ESUs) were added to the Northeast Nebraska Agriculture and Natural Resources Compact at a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Community College’s Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex.
Leah Barrett, college president, said the K-12 compact, or agreement, signing is a continuation of efforts to join schools together. In 2019, Northeast Community College signed a compact with several other community colleges to help foster agricultural careers and workforce development.
“As we talk about the farming of the future, we know what our producers need to learn and we are here together to help create pathways for careers,” Barrett said.
According to Mark Lenihan, the superintendent for Wayne Community Schools, the compact will offer opportunities to schools.
Those include a network of professional developments for agriculture instructors, as well as the option to use resources from local colleges.
“I really feel that those will be great opportunities, and really (it’s) just an opportunity to provide our students with an opportunity for access. We're all about student achievement, and we all want what's best for our kids,” Lenihan said.
According to Dr. Tiffany Heng-Moss, the dean of the College of Agriculture Science and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska, the compact has already seen success since 2019.
One example of the progress includes a new dual degree program between Wayne State College and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Now, K-12 schools across Northeast Nebraska will be able to work together with the colleges within the compact.
“Now, the second phase is all about the K-12 space,” Heng-Moss said. “And so we could not be more pleased to have 20 school districts joining us as part of the compact, and then we also have educational service units and our partners … they are also really critical in this ecosystem.”
The 20 K-12 school districts that joined the compact are Ainsworth, Allen, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale, O’Neill, Ponca, South Sioux City, Stanton, Summerland, Umonhon Nation, Walthill, Winnebago, Winside and Wisner-Pilger.
Educational Units one, seven and eight also joined the compact on Tuesday.
“It's about students, it's about their success,” Heng-Moss said. “It's about the communities in this part of the state. This compact is the first of its kind for the state of Nebraska and so I could not be happier that agriculture and natural resources are leading the way.”