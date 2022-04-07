20 new homes planned for Medelmans Lake

The Community Development Agency, which consists of Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council, has given its approval to a redevelopment plan for more proposed housing in southern Norfolk along a lake near the Elkhorn River.
The redevelopment plan for the Medelmans Lake redevelopment area was originally approved by the Norfolk City Council in August 2017.
It provides for redevelopment of the Medelmans Lake redevelopment area in multiple phases, with each phase requiring an amendment to the original plan.
On Monday, before the council meeting, the CDA approved the second phase. Developers are seeking tax-increment financing to help with extending infrastructure southeast along the lake to provide for 17 lakeside homes and three off-lake homes.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, discussed the project. The second phase is expected to be constructed in multiple phases over the next six years. Total estimated cost of creating the buildable lots in this phase is estimated to be $3,083,581.
It includes $1.8 million of TIF. The site is without direct access (across all lots) to streets, sidewalks, sewer, water, storm sewer, gas and electrical service and related infrastructure.
With TIF, the new property taxes generated by the increased valuation relating to the improvements will go to pay off infrastructure costs.
By law, the additional revenue generated by the improvements can be used for up to 15 years to pay for the infrastructure, although Norfolk historically has paid off TIF funds quicker.
All the entities that receive property taxes will continue to receive the same amount of funds they received until the TIF is paid off. Once the TIF is paid off, all the increased valuation will go on the tax rolls.
With the CDA’s vote to approve it 8-0, it will next be presented to the Norfolk Planning Commission. That will be the second of five steps necessary.