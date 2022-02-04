Educators and families/caregivers of English learner (EL) students in Nebraska have an opportunity to develop their professional learning thanks to UCLA’s Center for Research on Evaluation, Standards and Student Testing (CRESST), which has been awarded a $2.91 million five-year National Professional Development Program grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
Over the five-year grant award period, four cohorts of educators will engage in an 18-month program culminating in a digital badge for EL educators, data-driven instruction for English learners, and training in family engagement and literacy for families/caregivers of EL students in the state.
Project ASSETS (Accelerating Student Success for ELs through Scaffolded Support) is a partnership between CRESST’s English Language Proficiency Assessment for the 21st Century (ELPA21) program and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE). The project will design and implement professional learning for 320 Nebraska educators serving EL students.
Additionally, the Family Leadership and Literacy Institute will be designed and implemented for more than 400 EL families to enhance the home-school connection in support of English learners in Nebraska communities.
ELPA21, NDE, the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE), and the Family Leadership and Literacy Institute (FLI) will improve the quality of education for K-12 EL students in Nebraska by building the capacity of content area teachers to infuse evidence-based EL best practices throughout content area coursework and will build the capacity of parents/ caregivers to increase language and literacy achievement of their EL children.
“The depth and breadth of support to educators and families aimed at improving the language and literacy achievement of English learners is unprecedented,” said Dr. Jobi Lawrence, ASSETS project director and co-principal investigator, “It’s very exciting to be a part of a comprehensive support system that brings all stakeholders together to meet the unique needs of English learners and their families.”