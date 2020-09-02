$2.2 million available to businesses through grant

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District in Norfolk has been awarded a $2.2 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to administer a revolving loan fund (RLF) that will provide critical gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Nebraska.
The grant was announced by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and the department’s economic development administration (EDA).
“President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation’s economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. “This investment will provide small businesses in Nebraska with the necessary capital to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient regional economy for the future.”
The grant will allow the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to administer an RLF that will provide loans to coronavirus-affected businesses in 24 Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Madison, Nance, Pierce, Platte, Rock, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, and Wayne.
“Small businesses are central to Nebraska communities, employing nearly half of the workers in our state,” Sen. Deb Fischer said. “Today’s EDA funding, which was approved by Congress, will provide businesses and entrepreneurs in Northeast Nebraska impacted by coronavirus with the support they need to rebuild and recover.”
The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.