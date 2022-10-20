U.S. Rep. Mike Flood and former state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks both emerged victorious in May primaries.
The Norfolk Republican and the Lincoln Democrat faced each other in June in a contest to represent the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives to fill the vacancy created when Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned. Flood won with 53% of the vote to Pansing Brooks' 47%.
Now Pansing Brooks and Flood will face off again in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. Those are the facts, but how the candidates perceive themselves and each other is more subjective.
Pansing Brooks has identified herself as someone who has the ability to reach across the aisle and lessen the political divide in Washington, D.C.
“I believe party politics has no business interfering in the relationship between a representative and her constituents,” Pansing Brooks said. “I will work to bring Nebraska’s nonpartisan system to Washington, and I will continue to do what I have done in the Legislature: Listen to all sides, work with all colleagues and do what’s right for all Nebraskans and Americans. It’s time to stop the partisan grenade launching and work for our people.”
Flood isn’t so sure, having identified Pansing Brooks as someone who will vote like a liberal and continue the agenda of President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“This election is about changing course in Washington, ending the failed one-party rule of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi,” Flood said. “We need to restore a check on Joe Biden’s power and take the House of Representatives back from the far left. That’s the only way to change course and take the steps we need to get our economy, and our nation, back on track. If voters want to see change in Washington, I’d be honored to earn their votes.”
Flood has identified himself as someone who will work to get inflation under control, secure the border and restore the economy.
Pansing Brooks said she believes Flood is part of the “toxic partisanship” that hurts the country.
“The only way to fix this divide is to send different kinds of leaders to Washington,” Pansing Brooks said, “those who vote for Americans, not radical party bosses and special interests. I will be that leader for you, my fellow Nebraskans.”
Flood said it is time to get inflation under control by quitting the practice of spending government money on everything.
“We must unleash American energy production, lower prices at the pump and stop the excessive spending coming out of Washington,” he said.
As far as immigration, the nation needs to finish building the wall on the Southern border, stop the flow of fentanyl and give the necessary tools to U.S. Border Patrol that it has been asking for, Flood said.
“Our nation's Southern border is in a state of emergency, and Democrats' policies only create more incentives for illegal immigrants to come to this country and violate our laws,” Flood said. “We must complete President (Donald) Trump's border wall, expand funding for Customs and Border Protection and ICE, and close loopholes in our immigration laws. I oppose amnesty and any pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants. We must have strong immigration enforcement and order on our Southern border — otherwise, we won't have a country at all.”
Pansing Brooks said she agrees more needs to be done at the border, but she supports a pathway for citizenship for illegal immigration.
“It’s past time for Congress to come together and pass comprehensive immigration reform that secures our borders, reduces the backlog in immigration courts and provides Dreamers with a seamless pathway to citizenship,” Pansing Brooks said. “This will only be done with bipartisan legislation, and I am committed to working with people in both parties to fix our immigration problems.”
Pansing Brooks said health care, inflation and workforce development are important issues.
“Right now, many Americans are not able to afford lifesaving medications, trips to the doctor’s office or hospital visits. In Congress, I will work to lower prescription drug prices, lower health care premiums and ensure Americans have access to affordable, quality health care. I will work to reduce co-pays on medications, like insulin, to help Americans obtain the prescription drugs they need,” Pansing Brooks said.
“We must also reduce the effects of inflation by diversifying energy sources, taking advantage of renewable energy sources like wind, solar and hydrogen, and expanding our use of ethanol to become energy independent. As our energy landscape continues to evolve, fossil fuels clearly remain a key part of our energy supply, so we must reduce prices by putting an end to price gouging. I will also support legislation to expand foreign markets and trade partners to help grow our economy,” she said.
Pansing-Brooks said she would focus in Congress on workforce development so that communities and businesses are able to retain the workers they need.
Along with that, she will work to address the housing shortages that contribute to workforce development challenges in Nebraska.
Flood said health care is too expensive, and government intervention has only made the problem worse. “I'll work to increase competition and reduce the cost of health care while protecting patients with pre-existing conditions and seniors,” he said.
Pansing Brooks said access to health care is a basic right for all Americans. She will vote to bring down prescription drug prices and set caps on insulin prices.
“I will also work to expand Medicare and Medicaid coverage,” Pansing Brooks said. “I don’t believe any American should go bankrupt receiving the health care they need. I will also ensure that reproductive rights and birth control are codified into federal law. No one who is a victim of rape or incest should be forced by the government to give birth. Certainly, the life of the mother should be a priority.”
Flood said he supports Nebraska farmers and is against many Green Deal policies that hurt ag producers.
“Nebraska ag producers are the best at what they do, and their efforts fuel our state's economy and feed the world. In Congress, I'll have their backs, working to expand free, fair trade, support family farming and ranching, oppose anti-competitive behavior in meatpacking and fight the farm-killing Green New Deal. I'll also work to keep America's commitment to our farmers with the Renewable Fuel Standard,” Flood said.
Pansing Brooks said the Farm Bill has been vital to helping the agricultural sector of the economy thrive and to help farmers with production.
“When I get to Congress, I will seek a seat on the Agriculture Committee and will work to ensure passage of a strong Farm Bill that protects a multitude of investments for farmers, including crop insurance. We also need to support efforts to invest in protections against the effects of extreme weather events that threaten our agriculture economy,” Pansing Brooks said.
“We must protect our soil to increase agricultural productivity. We must also support ethanol to help with our nation’s energy supply while benefiting our farmers and our entire state. I will work to ensure that Nebraska farmers not only feed the world, but fuel the world, as well,” she said.
Flood said the U.S. faces unprecedented threats from abroad, including from Russia, China, North Korea and radical Islamic extremists.
“Now more than ever, we must provide our armed forces with the resources to continue American military might for decades to come. We must invest in dominating new domains, like space and cyber, to ensure American soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians always have the upper hand on the battlefield,” he said.
Patty Pansing Brooks
Democrat from Lincoln
Education: Born and raised in Lincoln, where her family has lived for five generations. Proud product of Lincoln Southeast High School, graduated from Colorado College with a bachelor of arts in political science and received her law degree at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Small-business owner, state senator, community advocate, lawyer and mother of three adult children.
Background: Community work includes serving as the co-chairperson of the $6 million Union Plaza fundraising campaign to create Lincoln’s first urban park, the $9.6 million Centennial Mall renovation and the $250 million Lincoln Public Schools bond issue in 2007. In terms as a state senator, fought hard and achieved victories for our most vulnerable neighbors, particularly children. One focus of her legislative career has been youth justice reform. Additional legislative victories have included protecting victims of human trafficking and enacting stricter punishments on people who benefit from trafficking; creating and leading the Whiteclay Public Health Emergency Task Force that ultimately allowed the Oglala Sioux to reclaim sovereignty over their public health; legally protecting workers to discuss their wages without employer retaliation; and codifying the Nebraska Department of Education’s definition of dyslexia as a learning disability, requiring schools to offer evidence-based reading support.
Family: With husband, Loel, they work together as law partners and are longtime members of First-Plymouth Congregational Church, where they were married (as were her parents). They have three adult children, Taylor, Graham and Avary.
Mike Flood
Republican from Norfolk
Education: Born and raised in Norfolk. Started working in radio during high school. In 1999, he founded Flood Communications and grew the company from one Norfolk radio station, US92, into 15 radio stations and five television stations. Graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School and moved back to his hometown of Norfolk.
Background: In 2005, elected to represent Madison County in the Nebraska Legislature. In 2007, named the youngest speaker of the Legislature in Nebraska history. After growing his business, he returned to the Legislature and served another two terms representing Madison County.
Family: Wife, Mandi, who is from Columbus; sons Brenden and Blake.