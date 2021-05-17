A Norfolk man suspected of driving without a license Sunday also was allegedly caught with alcohol in his vehicle.
At about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, a Norfolk officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that violated a traffic signal, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver who identified himself as 19-year-old Manuel Alonzo Jimon of Norfolk.
Alonzo Jimon did not have any resident paperwork and was from Guatemala, Bauer said, and officers saw containers of alcohol in the vehicle. With Alonzo Jimon not having a valid driver's license or identification, and as a minor in possession of alcohol, he was placed under arrest in connection with those two offenses.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.