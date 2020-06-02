A 19-year-old Norfolk resident was transported by LifeNet helicopter on Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle rollover accident.
At about 8:40 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire & Rescue, responded to the accident, which occurred south of Norfolk on Highway 81, south of the 555th Avenue intersection.
As a result of the accident, the driver had to extricated by Norfolk Fire & Rescue.
The driver — the lone occupant of the vehicle — was flown from the scene for treatment of injuries.
The accident is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Original story posted at 9:40 a.m.
Emergency officials were working shortly after 9 a.m. to free a person who was trapped in a vehicle following a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Norfolk on Highway 81.
The black SUV was flipped on the driver’s side, and emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to try to free the person.
It appears the driver was traveling north on Highway 81. A medical helicopter arrived at the scene about 9:05 a.m. The accident is near the Welcome to Norfolk sign south of town.
Southbound traffic was halted for about 10 minutes and northbound traffic was still closed as of mid-morning.