A rock-throwing Norfolk man was arrested Friday on suspicion of violating a protection order.
At about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to the parking lot of 1700 Market Lane for a protection order violation, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. Officers spoke to a female victim who had a protection order against Rafael Ramirez, 19, of Norfolk.
The victim told police that Ramirez also was in the area of the parking lot and had been throwing rocks at her car, damaging the rear view side mirrors on the vehicle. She also showed officers several text messages from Ramirez. Both of these actions are prohibited by the protection order.
Officers located Ramirez and interviewed him about the damage to the car and text messages, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a protection order violation. Ramirez was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.