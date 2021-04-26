The probation search of a Norfolk man resulted in an arrest on Friday.
At about 12:30 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to the 1800 block of Vicki Lane to assist a Nebraska state probation officer with a probation search, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The probation officer had recovered a small bag of suspected marijuana and a prescription medication pill from 19-year-old Dominic Juarez of Norfolk. The pill was identified as dextroamphetamine, a Schedule 2 controlled substance, Bauer said.
Juarez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.