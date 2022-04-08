Norfolk police arrested a man on Thursday after an apparent domestic assault inside a vehicle.

At 7:42 p.m. Thursday, an officer saw a vehicle parked on the roadway in the 100 block of South First Street, Capt. Michael Bauer said, where a distraught woman was standing with the driver’s door open.

The officer had contact with the woman and learned that the passenger in the car had just punched her in the face while she was driving. She had swelling and bruising on the right side of her face and requested medical attention, Bauer said.

Norfolk Rescue responded to the scene and transported the woman to Faith Regional Health Services. Officers spoke to the man, who was identified as 18-year-old David Bauers of Norfolk. After speaking to Bauers about the alleged incident, he was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Bauers was housed in the Norfolk City jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Supplies for refugees on their way

Supplies for refugees on their way

A 747 with the Orphan Grain Train’s first shipment of supplies for Ukrainian refugees left JFK Airport near New York on Thursday bound for the Netherlands.

UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'

UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'

BERLIN (AP) — Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world’s top body of climate scientists said Monday, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.