Norfolk police arrested a man on Thursday after an apparent domestic assault inside a vehicle.
At 7:42 p.m. Thursday, an officer saw a vehicle parked on the roadway in the 100 block of South First Street, Capt. Michael Bauer said, where a distraught woman was standing with the driver’s door open.
The officer had contact with the woman and learned that the passenger in the car had just punched her in the face while she was driving. She had swelling and bruising on the right side of her face and requested medical attention, Bauer said.
Norfolk Rescue responded to the scene and transported the woman to Faith Regional Health Services. Officers spoke to the man, who was identified as 18-year-old David Bauers of Norfolk. After speaking to Bauers about the alleged incident, he was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
Bauers was housed in the Norfolk City jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.