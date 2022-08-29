MADISON — A Norfolk woman facing three charges in connection with the improper disposal of a baby’s remains appeared in Madison County District Court on Monday.
Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared alongside her attorney, Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. District Judge James Kube granted a motion by Hartner to continue Burgess’ pretrial.
The Norfolk woman is charged with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, a felony, as well as concealing the death of another person and false information, both misdemeanors.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, filed a motion on Monday requesting a hearing to determine the admissibility of several pieces of evidence at a potential trial.
That evidence includes a photo of the baby’s remains; statements made by Burgess; the qualification of the pathologist who performed the baby’s autopsy as an expert witness; photos taken by the pathologist; records of an exam performed at a hospital on March 8; and statements made by doctors and medical experts concerning the baby and its date of conception.
Smith said in his motion that the pathologist will testify that the body she examined was human and had a gestational age of 29 weeks and 5 days, and that post-mortem measurements show a gestational age between 28 ond 32 weeks.
Additionally, Burgess and her mother, 41-year-old Jessica Burgess, are believed to have visited a doctor in March when Celeste Burgess was about 23 weeks’ pregnant. Smith said that records from the doctor’s visit will contain — without limitation — the printout of relevant monitors, including the heart rate of the baby and photos or video from an ultrasound.
Kube scheduled a further pre-trial hearing for Monday, Sept. 26. The judge said a hearing date relevant to Smith’s motion could be scheduled at Celeste Burgess' next hearing. The 18-year-old’s trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 14.
Celeste Burgess' charges follow a series of events in April in which she and her mother allegedly enacted a plan to dispose of the remains of Celeste Burgess’ baby. The 18-year-old, then 17, had been about 29 weeks’ pregnant on April 20 when Jessica Burgess allegedly gave her a two-pill combination designed to terminate her pregnancy, according to testimony from Norfolk police detective Ben McBride. Celeste Burgess' pregnancy ended on April 22, he said.
It is alleged that the facilitation of the drugs was not instructed by a doctor and that a doctor was not present when Jessica Burgess gave Celeste Burgess the pills. Nebraska law prohibits anyone, even a licensed physician, from administering an abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation.
After the pregnancy ended, the Burgesses allegedly buried the remains three times over the next three days — twice on a residential property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County. Previous testimony from McBride indicated that the Burgesses attempted to burn the remains prior to the third and final burial.
Tanner Barnhill, 22, lended the Burgesses assistance by driving them to and from the different burial sites. Barnhill pleaded guilty to attempted concealing the death of another person and was sentenced to 9 months of probation last week.
Jessica Burgess is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.