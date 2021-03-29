18 and older now being vaccinated in North Central district

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of seven new COVID-19 cases in the district since last reporting period on Thursday. NCDHD still encourages district residents to continue to wear masks in public places or where social distancing is difficult, as well as to practice social distancing while out in public.
Beginning April 5, Test Nebraska Clinics will only be held in O’Neill on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the O’Neill Armory. Enter the clinic through the alley south of the armory.
The district has administered 18,418 vaccinations. That includes 11,597 with the first doses in series administered and 6,821 second doses in series administered. There is now 20.02% of the population 16 and older completing the vaccination series.
NCDHD is now vaccinating 18 plus-year-olds. For an appointment time, NCDHD asks that residents register at vaccinate.ne.gov. NCDHD has shifted to online scheduling. Those who have registered or are newly registered should expect an email from: dhhs.no-reply_vras5@nebraska.gov with further instructions on how to self-schedule for an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible.
Mark this address into your safe sender list as well as check junk and spam folders for any misclassification of this sender. The email will contain a link to schedule at a clinic of your choice. If registering and unable to provide an email address, district residents will be contacted by phone.
For the week of March 29, NCDHD has the following clinic times available for walk-ins during the noted times below. If you already have a scheduled appointment time for a clinic on this list, arrive at that scheduled time:
* Tuesday, March 30, noon to 6 p.m., Bloomfield High School gym.
* Wednesday, March 31, noon to 4:30 p.m., Butte Community Center; 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Rock County High School gym.
* Thursday, April 1, noon to 6 p.m., Antelope County Fairgrounds, Neligh.
* Friday, April 2, noon to 4 p.m., West Holt School in Atkinson.
If you have received a first dose of vaccine through an NCDHD clinic and have not received a call to schedule your second dose, call the office to schedule an appointment.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., the North Central district has had 4,332 total cases, 3,767 recoveries, 72 deaths and 31 total cases reported in the last 14 days.