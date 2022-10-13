A teenager from Columbus was airlifted to an Omaha hospital after a crash on Monday.
Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries about 7:40 a.m. Monday near 205th Avenue on 325th Street, about 5 miles northeast of Platte Center, said Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.
The initial investigation revealed that a 1998 Chevy Malibu driven by 17-year-old Jenna Schafer of Columbus and a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by 29-year-old Colton Flinn of Columbus collided in the roadway.
Columbus Rescue and Humphrey Rescue transported both Schafer and Flinn, as well as an adult and two children passengers from Flinn’s vehicle, to Columbus Community Hospital, Wemhoff said. Schafer was later transported to Nebraska Medicine by medical helicopter where she remains in serious condition.
Flinn and the children were released from the hospital, and the adult passenger in the Flinn vehicle remains hospitalized.
Seatbelt usage remains under investigation, Wemhoff said, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
Platte Center Fire and Rescue, Columbus Rescue and Humphrey Rescue all assisted at the scene.
This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.