A teenager from Columbus was airlifted to an Omaha hospital after a crash on Monday.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries about 7:40 a.m. Monday near 205th Avenue on 325th Street, about 5 miles northeast of Platte Center, said Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1998 Chevy Malibu driven by 17-year-old Jenna Schafer of Columbus and a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by 29-year-old Colton Flinn of Columbus collided in the roadway.

Columbus Rescue and Humphrey Rescue transported both Schafer and Flinn, as well as an adult and two children passengers from Flinn’s vehicle, to Columbus Community Hospital, Wemhoff said. Schafer was later transported to Nebraska Medicine by medical helicopter where she remains in serious condition.

Flinn and the children were released from the hospital, and the adult passenger in the Flinn vehicle remains hospitalized.

Seatbelt usage remains under investigation, Wemhoff said, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Platte Center Fire and Rescue, Columbus Rescue and Humphrey Rescue all assisted at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

In other news

NATO cautious to avoid war, struggles with dual challenges

NATO cautious to avoid war, struggles with dual challenges

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as the alliance's member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation.

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces strafed Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday, a day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in what the U.N. human rights office described as a “particularly shocking” attack that could amount to war crimes.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to operate critical safety systems, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator …

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively.

Regional notes for Oct. 12

Regional notes for Oct. 12

Blood drive planned at Our Savior; Broadband grant for Winnebago Tribe; Original director of zoo to speak at Norfolk library

Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts

Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday that the U.S. had urged it to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elec…