Norfolk police arrested a teenager over the weekend on suspicion of five charges following an accident.
At 4:18 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of West Bluff Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy had collided with a parked car.
Officers had contact with the minor and could smell alcohol coming from him, Bauer said. The teenager was requested to perform filed sobriety maneuvers but allegedly was noncompliant. He was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of the police cruiser.
While he was being transported to the jail, the 17-year-old began to hit his head on the Plexiglas divider in the police cruiser, Bauer said. The officer subsequently stopped the car to check on the suspect.
Once the officer opened the rear door, the teenager kicked at the officer, spit in his face and headbutted him, Bauer said. At the jail, the suspect allegedly refused to walk into the jail or submit to a preliminary breath test.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a peace officer, third-degree assault on a peace officer, assault on an officer with bodily fluids and reckless driving. He was held in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.