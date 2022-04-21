A 17-year-old suspected of sexually assaulting a female at gunpoint in Stanton County was taken into custody in Cuming County early Thursday morning.
Just after midnight on Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alleged break-in and sexual assault that had just occurred at a rural residence in southern Stanton County north of Leigh, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
The report was that a male armed with a handgun had broken into the residence and sexually assaulted a female after tying her up and threatening to shoot her. After the purported attack, Unger said, the suspect stole the victim’s SUV and fled the area toward State Highway 32.
Within 10 minutes, the SUV was observed by the sheriff’s office traveling east on Highway 32 near the junction of Highway 32 and Highway 15. The vehicle was followed into Cuming County until a second unit was present, Unger said, and at that time, emergency lights were activated.
The vehicle reportedly failed to stop and continued east as a pursuit was initiated. About 2 miles west of West Point, the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed a tire-deflation device, Unger said.
The vehicle pulled onto the south shoulder a short time later, and the suspect reportedly fled south into a field through the passenger door with the vehicle in gear.
A perimeter was set up by the Stanton and Cuming County sheriff’s offices and the Nebraska State Patrol, Unger said. About 2:40 a.m., the suspect, who is identified as 17-year-old Gabriel Safty of rural Leigh, was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby residential farm.
Safty was booked on suspicion of felony charges that include first-degree sexual assault, burglary, possession of burglar tools, false imprisonment, robbery, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, theft and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. A handgun, knife and other items connected to the purported attack were seized during the arrest, according to the sheriff.
Safty was jailed at the juvenile detention center in Madison pending a detention hearing, Unger said. The alleged victim was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Creston Rescue for treatment.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with a K-9 unit, as did Stanton County Emergency Management with a thermal drone.