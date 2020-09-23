Seventeen people were cited for minor in possession of alcohol at a Norfolk party early Wednesday morning.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said police received a complaint of loud music and a large party at 1506 Valli Hi Road at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Miller said Norfolk police arrived to find a large party with several people under 21 drinking alcohol. Officers cited a total of 17 people for minor in possession of alcohol.
All were cited and released. The minors who were arrested included those from Hartington, Page, Emerson, Shickley, Wynot, Ainsworth, Atkinson, Newman Grove, O’Neill, Omaha, Nebraska City and Norfolk.
All reports will be forwarded to the Madison County attorney for prosecution, Miller said.