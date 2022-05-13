Of the 20 students named to the 2021-22 Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team, 15 topped their class in grade-point average and five had ACT scores of 33 or better — including one student who scored a 35 and three who scored 34.

Four more ranked in the top five in their class, and 19 posted ACT scores of 30 or above. Another student scored a 1580 on the SAT

Judging by these numbers and more, these 20 students emerged from dozens of applicants this spring for the academic competition that is now in its 29th year.

This year, 59 high school seniors from 43 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska applied. That compared with 60 applicants from 35 schools last year. The 20 who were judged to top the group can point to impressive scores on their college entrance exams, grade-point averages near perfection and class rankings at or near the top of their senior classes.

They make for a standout group of graduating seniors from Norfolk and area high schools and deserving of their selection to the 20-member all-academic team. Students from 17 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including two parochial schools, are represented.

Norfolk High led the way with three members, followed by Ainsworth with two. With one member each were Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Boone Central, Chambers, Clarkson, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Catholic, North Bend Central, Osmond, Stuart, Wakefield, West Point-Beemer and Winside.

All those who submitted applications were nominated by their school administrators, who were encouraged to nominate as many seniors as equaled 1% of their overall high school enrollment. Those nominated were then able to apply for the all-academic team.

The academic team competition was initiated in 1993 by the Daily News to honor those students who have excelled academically.

Serving as judges this year were Alan Bruflat of Wayne State College and Wade Herley and Faye Kilday of Northeast Community College of Norfolk.

The judges independently came up with a list of 20 students based on the following formula: 40% based on class rank and grade-point average; 40% on college entrance examination scores; and 20% on an essay on the value of education that each applicant was required to write.

The Daily News is pleased to sponsor the all-academic competition and plans to continue to honor top students in the future. Applications for the 2023 all-academic team will be sent to principals of local and area schools early next year.

The honorable-mention winners are:

Allen — Kaleb Kumm

Bancroft-Rosalie — Lauren Kramer

Battle Creek — Kenna Pochop

Boone Central — Mardee Berger and Madyson Zoucha

Creighton — Maycee Zimmerer

Crofton — Austin Guenther

Elkhorn Valley — Kenzie Mosel

Howells-Dodge — Sophia Dvorak

Keya Paha — Jenna Hallock

Humphrey — Addison Schneider

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — Cassandra Granquist

Leigh — Kennedy Settje

Lutheran High Northeast — Amber Bockelman

Madison — Cynthia Manzo

Newman Grove — Isaac Potmesil

Norfolk — Tyler Wisnieski

Norfolk Catholic — Charli Fischer

North Bend Central — Sydney Emanuel

O’Neill St. Mary’s — Tate Thompson

Oakland-Craig — Kiley Arlt

Osmond — Bailey Schmit

Pender — Alexis Bodlak

Pierce — Elly Piper and Jozy Piper

Ponca — Aidan Cook and Alyssa Swick

Rock County — Dolan Pospichal

Stanton — Sylvia Cunningham and Shelby Jenkinson

Tekamah-Herman — Dawson Schram

Twin River — Hannah Urban

Wayne — Courtney Brink, Amara Hurlbert and Kiara Krusemark

West Point — Anderson Pascual-Rodriguez

West Point-Beemer — Nancy Lemus

Wisner-Pilger — Gwen Donner

Valentine — Lindsey Boes

