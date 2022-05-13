Of the 20 students named to the 2021-22 Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team, 15 topped their class in grade-point average and five had ACT scores of 33 or better — including one student who scored a 35 and three who scored 34.
Four more ranked in the top five in their class, and 19 posted ACT scores of 30 or above. Another student scored a 1580 on the SAT
Judging by these numbers and more, these 20 students emerged from dozens of applicants this spring for the academic competition that is now in its 29th year.
This year, 59 high school seniors from 43 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska applied. That compared with 60 applicants from 35 schools last year. The 20 who were judged to top the group can point to impressive scores on their college entrance exams, grade-point averages near perfection and class rankings at or near the top of their senior classes.
They make for a standout group of graduating seniors from Norfolk and area high schools and deserving of their selection to the 20-member all-academic team. Students from 17 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including two parochial schools, are represented.
Norfolk High led the way with three members, followed by Ainsworth with two. With one member each were Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Boone Central, Chambers, Clarkson, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Catholic, North Bend Central, Osmond, Stuart, Wakefield, West Point-Beemer and Winside.
All those who submitted applications were nominated by their school administrators, who were encouraged to nominate as many seniors as equaled 1% of their overall high school enrollment. Those nominated were then able to apply for the all-academic team.
The academic team competition was initiated in 1993 by the Daily News to honor those students who have excelled academically.
Serving as judges this year were Alan Bruflat of Wayne State College and Wade Herley and Faye Kilday of Northeast Community College of Norfolk.
The judges independently came up with a list of 20 students based on the following formula: 40% based on class rank and grade-point average; 40% on college entrance examination scores; and 20% on an essay on the value of education that each applicant was required to write.
The Daily News is pleased to sponsor the all-academic competition and plans to continue to honor top students in the future. Applications for the 2023 all-academic team will be sent to principals of local and area schools early next year.
The honorable-mention winners are:
Allen — Kaleb Kumm
Bancroft-Rosalie — Lauren Kramer
Battle Creek — Kenna Pochop
Boone Central — Mardee Berger and Madyson Zoucha
Creighton — Maycee Zimmerer
Crofton — Austin Guenther
Elkhorn Valley — Kenzie Mosel
Howells-Dodge — Sophia Dvorak
Keya Paha — Jenna Hallock
Humphrey — Addison Schneider
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — Cassandra Granquist
Leigh — Kennedy Settje
Lutheran High Northeast — Amber Bockelman
Madison — Cynthia Manzo
Newman Grove — Isaac Potmesil
Norfolk — Tyler Wisnieski
Norfolk Catholic — Charli Fischer
North Bend Central — Sydney Emanuel
O’Neill St. Mary’s — Tate Thompson
Oakland-Craig — Kiley Arlt
Osmond — Bailey Schmit
Pender — Alexis Bodlak
Pierce — Elly Piper and Jozy Piper
Ponca — Aidan Cook and Alyssa Swick
Rock County — Dolan Pospichal
Stanton — Sylvia Cunningham and Shelby Jenkinson
Tekamah-Herman — Dawson Schram
Twin River — Hannah Urban
Wayne — Courtney Brink, Amara Hurlbert and Kiara Krusemark
West Point — Anderson Pascual-Rodriguez
West Point-Beemer — Nancy Lemus
Wisner-Pilger — Gwen Donner
Valentine — Lindsey Boes