Nebraska isn’t immune from the trend of seeing news deserts emerge, although the situation may not be as dire as in other states.
A growing amount of research is being conducted on the topic, including from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, which issued its “State of Local News 2022” report with this summary:
“Newspapers are continuing to vanish at a rapid rate. An average of more than two a week are disappearing. Since 2005, the country has lost more than a fourth of its newspapers (2,500) and is on track to lose a third by 2025. Even though the pandemic was not the catastrophic ‘extinction-level event’ some feared, the country lost more than 360 newspapers between the waning pre-pandemic months of late 2019 and the end of May 2022. All but 24 of those papers were weeklies, serving communities ranging in size from a few hundred people to tens of thousands. The country has 6,380 surviving newspapers: 1,230 dailies and 5,150 weeklies.”
The Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina has created a website, www.usnewsdeserts.com, that allows users to find out for themselves areas that are possibly lacking in local news coverage. It defines news deserts as “a community, either rural or urban, with limited access to the sort of credible and comprehensive news and information that feeds democracy at the grassroots level.”
The University of North Carolina website reveals that, for example, Georgia has 28 counties without a newspaper, while the tally is 22 counties in Texas. Nebraska, meanwhile, partly due to its sparse population in parts of the state, has seven counties without a newspaper.
Madison County has three weekly newspapers, along with the Norfolk Daily News. But the county did witness changes for the publications in Meadow Grove — merging with the nearby Tilden Citizen — and Newman Grove in recent history.
More than a dozen other newspapers — 16 total, all of which were weekly — experienced a similar fate, marking a 9% decrease in the number of publications available in Nebraska between 2004 and 2019, according to data shared on the website. As of 2023, Nebraska is home to 150 newspapers, including 10 dailies, according to the Nebraska Press Association.
The closing or merging of newspapers doesn’t tell the whole story. Elsewhere in Nebraska, for example, some daily newspapers have reduced how frequently a printed edition is published, although daily online updates are available.
Patrick Murphy, publisher of the Humphrey Democrat, also owned the Newman Grove Reporter from 2015 to 2018 before he sold its subscription list to the Albion News, which now includes Newman Grove news as part of its publication.
After graduating from Wayne State College, Murphy was on the staff of newspapers in David City and Columbus, among others. “I enjoyed it from the beginning.”
He eventually became interested in purchasing the weekly newspaper in Humphrey and became its publisher on April 1, 2012.
Three years later, he was approached by area residents, encouraging him to consider purchasing the nearby Newman Grove Reporter.
The excitement of owning and operating two publications eventually became more of a challenge in terms of being able to hire newsroom talent — an issue affecting many newspapers across the country.
Murphy said he enjoyed serving as publisher in Newman Grove, but it ultimately became too much to balance two news companies.
“You have to find the right person to operate newspapers, especially weekly newspapers. It’s not easy to do that,” he said. “With me having to go back and forth to do both jobs was way too much for me.”
Murphy said he hates to see any community without its own newspaper.
“It’d be best if every community had their own newspaper … I think as long as people support newspapers, there will be a place for them,” he said.