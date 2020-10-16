OAKDALE — A string of American Legion Riders led a Union soldier to his final resting place on Tuesday.
The Grand Army of the Republic statue is once again standing guard over the Oakdale Cemetery.
Employees of Plainview Monument Co. followed Legion riders to the village’s picturesque cemetery and cemented the statue in place.
Oakdale Cemetery board chairman Gene Kinnan said it is good to have the 100-year-old piece of history back home.
“We’re happy to have it fixed,” Kinnan said, as workers used a mechanical arm to position the 30,000-pound statue.
About 25 area residents were on hand to watch the statute being placed atop the 17-foot, 2-inch monument — more than three months after Kinnan found the monument’s soldier statue on the ground.
Other pieces of the statute — the soldier’s legs and the butt of its rifle — also were snapped off and found on the southeastern edge of the cemetery.
Passersby early that morning did not remember noticing the monument damaged.
A thunderstorm passed through the area the previous day on July 6, but Kinnan does not believe weather played a factor.
Kinnan said a claim was filed with the cemetery’s insurance company and the incident was reported to and investigated by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, no leads have surfaced.
Plainview Monument Co. representatives on hand Tuesday said the repairs were free of charge.
Owner Dale Powers said the cemetery is a special place to him, with members of his family buried there.
“When I saw the damage, I took it personally,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy fix.”
For nearly a month and a half, Powers made repairs “a little bit every day.”
“We weren’t sure we could repair it. I’m glad we did,” he said.
Oakdale’s Grand Army of the Republic chapter, a fraternal organization of veterans of the Union Army, Navy, Marines and U.S. Revenue Cutter Service who served in the American Civil War, dedicated the soldier’s monument May 30, 1915.
The chapter raised $1,200 to erect the monument. An inscription on its base reads, “In memory of those who have borne arms for our country have found here their last resting place.”