Of the 20 students named to the 2020 Norfolk Daily News all-academic team, 12 topped their class in grade-point average and 10 had ACT scores of 33 or better.
Four more ranked second in their class, and all 20 posted scores of 31 or above.
Judging by these numbers and more, these 20 students emerged from a larger number of applicants this spring for the academic competition that is now in its 27th year.
This year, 74 high school seniors from 40 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska applied. That compared with 73 applicants from 50 schools last year.
The 20 who were judged to top the group can point to impressive scores on their college entrance exams, grade-point averages near perfection and class rankings at or near the top of their senior classes.
They make for a standout group of graduating seniors from Norfolk and area high schools and deserving of their selection to the 20-member all-academic team.
Students from 14 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including three parochial schools, are represented.
Norfolk High School led the way with four team members, while North Bend Central had three students and Wayne had two students make the 20-member team.
Norfolk Catholic also had a student named, as did Twin River in Genoa, Oakland-Craig, Neligh-Oakdale, Cedar Catholic in Hartington, Hartington-Newcastle, Guardian Angels Central Catholic of West Point, Wisner-Pilger, Creighton, Boone Central in Albion and Ainsworth.
All those who submitted applications were nominated by their school administrators for the all-academic team. Administrators were encouraged to nominate as many seniors as equaled 1 percent of their overall high school enrollment. Those nominated were then able to apply for the all-academic team.
The academic team competition was initiated in 1993 by the Daily News to honor those students who have excelled academically.
Serving as judges this year were Bob McCue and Eddie Elfers of Wayne State College and Wade Herley and Faye Kilday of Northeast Community College of Norfolk.
The four judges independently came up with a list of 20 students based on the following formula: 40% based on class rank and grade-point average; 40% on college entrance examination scores; and 20% on an essay on the value of education that each applicant was required to write.
All of the judges said it was a challenging decision in narrowing down the applicants to the final 20, with what one judge called “an impressive list” of candidates from which to choose.
The Daily News is pleased to sponsor the all-academic competition and plans to continue to honor top students in the future. Applications for the 2021 all-academic team will be sent to principals of local and area schools next January.