A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and multiple other charges after a high-speed chase ended in Humphrey.
At about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a Nebraska state trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler moving without lights on Highway 81 south of Madison. The trooper learned the vehicle was stolen and began a pursuit, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Jeep drove erratically at speeds ranging from 80 to 110 miles per hour as it went south on Highway 81. The trooper stopped the chase near Columbus out of concern for public safety.
Shortly afterward, a 911 call reported that the vehicle was disabled at a motel in Humphrey. The trooper arrived on scene and found the vehicle and the driver.
The driver tried to punch the trooper in the face multiple times while he tried to speak with her.
Eventually, the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, obstruction, assaulting an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, minor in possession and open alcohol container violation.
She was lodged in Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.