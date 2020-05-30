CARES Act NDN
LINCOLN — Nebraska workers who have exhausted their state unemployment insurance benefits may apply for an extension of benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

The program provides up to 13 weeks of additional assistance for people who exhausted their 26 weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits on or after July 6, 2019.

The benefit is available for weeks ending Saturdays from April 4 to Dec. 26, 2020.

— If you have an active claim in NEworks, continue to file weekly claims for each week that you are unemployed or your hours are reduced.

— If it has been at least two weeks since you have filed a weekly claim, reopen your claim, then file weekly claims.

— If your claim has expired, file a new claim, then file weekly claims.

— There is not a special program application.

— Benefits will be paid retroactively to the first week a person became eligible to receive those benefits.

— Both unemployed workers and those working reduced hours may apply for this benefit.

CARES Act: Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is the third program of the federal CARES Act implemented by the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The department also is issuing payments for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, the additional $600 per week benefit; and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides unemployment benefits for the self-employed, independent contractors and others not traditionally eligible.

For weeks ending April 4 through July 25, workers receiving either funds will automatically be paid an additional $600 each week through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

The waivers of the requirements to search for work and serve an unpaid waiting week have been extended through Aug. 1. Employer charging for benefits paid due to COVID-19 also has been waived through Aug. 1.

More information about the CARES Act programs may be found at dol.nebraska.gov/covid19.

