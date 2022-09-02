Norfolk police took a woman into custody late Thursday after she allegedly behaved unruly toward her daughter.
At 10:44 p.m., police received a call from a girl who was riding in a vehicle with an alcohol-impaired driver, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Shortly after the call was made, the driver apparently dropped the 12-year-old off in the 800 block of East Benjamin Avenue and left the area.
Officers located the girl and spoke to her, Bauer said. The girl said she called 911 because she was scared and felt unsafe due to her mother's driving behavior. The girl added that her mother had been at a local bar and was swerving all over the road, Bauer said.
Officers took the 12-year-old to her home in the 1000 block of Village Green Drive and had contact with her mother, who was identified as 44-year-old April Yracheta of Norfolk. Officers noted that Yracheta was slurring her speech, had red bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol, Bauer said.
Yracheta, police said, appeared to be frustrated with the juvenile and wanted her to leave for the night. Officers questioned Yracheta about the allegations. She allegedly was uncooperative, kicked the officer’s foot out of the doorway and attempted to shut the door while the juvenile was still inside the apartment. The officer was concerned for the juvenile’s safety and did not allow Yracheta to shut the door, Bauer said.
Yracheta tried to shut the door again and was arrested. She would not voluntarily cooperate with handcuffing, Bauer said, and refused to walk out of the apartment after officers had her in handcuffs. She was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Yracheta was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.