The end of the third quarter at Norfolk Public Schools was the last chance students enrolled in the district’s remote learning program could transition back to classrooms.
Now with about seven weeks left of the spring semester, 118 students will be finishing out the year at home.
At the beginning of January, there were about 175 students in the district’s two remote learning programs, Edmentum Calvert Learning for K-5 and Edgenuity for grades 6-12.
Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, said most students who wanted to go back to school buildings did so before the third quarter ended earlier this month.
Many of them were in grades K-2 because parents realized just how hard it is to support an early learner, Nelson said.
Now the district’s five remote learning teachers, who were hired at the end of 2020 just to teach students remotely, are trying to focus on clear communication to keep students on track until the last day of school.
“I think we were pretty clear from the beginning of the year that we were apprehensive about how successful this would be. We just know face-to-face school is so much better,” Nelson said. “Although their education has come to them electronically, our teachers who are facilitating are still trying really hard to get with them on Zoom, to have conversations or work on any problems that they may have.”
All remote students still participated in parent-teacher conferences, which were also mostly through Zoom for the rest of the district. Nelson said one benefit of the pandemic for all NPS teachers is how communicating with parents virtually comes easier than meeting in person.
Most remote learning parents actually attended the conferences — about 90%-100% in grades K-7 and 70% in grades 8-12, according to information from the March 8 school board meeting. For in-person learning, 95%-100% of parents for K-6 students, 60% of junior high parents and 48% of high school parents attended.
Nelson said the district wasn’t going to issue a third-quarter report for remote students at first because parents can log in to see progress on their own.
“But then we just felt like maybe in places kids are older and they are more independent, maybe parents weren’t completely in the know,” she said.
Nelson said when remote learning students return to classrooms this fall, they should be at the same point in the curriculum as in-person students.
The district isn’t anticipating offering a remote learning program for the 2021-22 school year because of low COVID-19 numbers and vaccine availability, according to a recent parent email. Remote learning parents also were asked for input on the decision.
Remote learning won’t be a possibility for every NPS student in the future, but Nelson said the district is piloting Edgenuity in Norfolk High’s Alternatives For Success program. The online curriculum could help more independent learners, but no decisions have been made to keep it.
The district also won’t continue remote education for its summer school program, which will continue as normal, Nelson said. But NPS does offer some summer online history courses.
While it all boils down to the fact that in-person learning is significantly better, Nelson said she believes the remote learning program will continue to be successful through the end of the semester.
“(Remote learning) kind of played out like we thought it would and we had hurdles. It was really hard to get started, and it was a huge learning curve for everybody involved,” she said. “Now we’ve kind of normalized. Right now I feel like we probably feel as good about it as we could.”