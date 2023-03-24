Daycos4Good, the Rudolph Elis Donor-Advised Fund and the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund announced a $110,000 combined grant to Norfolk Family Coalition (NFC) to help in-home child care providers overcome barriers to expansion and increase access to child care in and around Norfolk.
Norfolk Family Coalition will administer grants, awarding funding to new or nonlicensed child care providers so they can grow their child care business by becoming licensed. By obtaining a Family Child Care Home I (FCCH) license, providers can serve up to eight children as opposed to three they serve when operating nonlicensed. Providers who already have a FCCH I license can use funding to expand to FCCH ll, allowing them to serve up to 12 children. Nonlicensed providers can use funding toward either FCCH I or II licenses.
Licensing also requires providers to meet important safety criteria and attend trainings that meet Nebraska’s early childhood learning guidelines, which include curriculum in creative arts, health and physical development, language and literacy development and emotional development.
“We are just so appreciative,” said Merisa Anderson, early childhood coordinator for the Norfolk Family Coalition. “Helping those providers with the necessary safety upgrades and meeting code is going to be really important.”
Daycos4Good, the Rudolph Elis Donor-Advised Fund and Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund are among nine Nebraska Community Foundation affiliated funds serving the Norfolk area. Recently, the groups have been convening and strategizing new ways to make a greater impact. The latest sizable grant made to the Norfolk Family Coalition is just one example of the ways these funds are collaborating.
Leaders with the three organizations decided to get involved after learning about the impending closure of Northern Hills Childcare Center, which ceased operating at the end of 2022. The center had a licensed capacity of 200. With it gone from the community, Norfolk’s child care shortage increased to 611 spots. The new grant will allow new and existing providers a sustainable avenue toward quickly reducing that deficit and giving more area families peace of mind their children will receive high-quality care while both parents are at work.
“Our goal is to provide a funding source to assist these providers with needed renovations to pass inspections and open quickly to help meet the growing community need,” said Tammy Day of the Daycos4Good Fund. “With helping new providers build their business, our goal is to provide startup cost for them.”
Grant recipients can use the funds toward licensing application fees; necessary modifications like smoke and radon detectors, egress windows or additional fire exits; furniture and materials needed for day-to-day operations.
“One of Rudy Elis’ priorities was to help young people remain in Northeast and North Central Nebraska,” said Kent Warneke of the Elis Fund, which was named for its $2.3 million benefactor, a bachelor farmer from Verdigre. “Helping to ensure high-quality, accessible child care definitely fits the bill. We’re pleased to support the Norfolk Family Coalition in its efforts to address this challenge.”