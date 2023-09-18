Norfolk police arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly declined a request that he leave a business.
At 6:57 a.m., police were called to a business in the 2200 block of Market Lane for a complaint that Johnnie Phillips, 45, homeless — who was in the lobby and was not a guest — refused employees' demands to leave, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Phillips previously had been given a trespassing warning for this property.
Officers knew of Phillips, Bauer said, as he had other contacts with law enforcement over the past few days. He had been issued 11 trespassing warnings to various local businesses.
When officers arrived, they arrested Phillips on suspicion of second-degree trespassing. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.