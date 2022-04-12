Ten men were arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday following an investigation into more than 30 election signs that were stolen in Stanton County.
The alleged thefts occurred in and around Woodland Park and Stanton last week over several different nights, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The signs were both large plywood and smaller yard signs for the “Re-elect Unger Sheriff” campaign.
A total of 31 signs were recovered by the sheriff’s office from a residence north of Stanton that was also the site of a large party last fall that was broken up by the sheriff’s office. Multiple citations for minor in possession were issued as a result of that party.
The 10 men confessed to their respective parts in the separate thefts and mounting them as trophies on the wall of the rural Stanton residence, Unger said. Further, they allegedly admitted to the theft of one other campaign sign for another sheriff candidate. Several of the signs and mounting wires were damaged during the thefts, he said. All 10 men were booked at the sheriff’s office on theft and criminal mischief charges and released on citations with court dates set for June.
“The theft or damage of any election sign is illegal and taken serious, as is any theft of property by the sheriff’s office,” Unger said.
In a separate set of incidents, the sheriff said, more than 30 “Re-elect Unger Sheriff” election signs were damaged or destroyed last week in Stanton by two boys. The boys were allegedly observed damaging the signs by riding their bikes over only certain signs and avoiding others. They admitted to causing the damage when confronted by the sheriff’s office, Unger said.
Both boys were released to their parents due to their age and informed to make restitution for the damages.