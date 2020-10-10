A $1.9 million grant has been awarded to the city of Valentine to make stormwater infrastructure improvements needed to protect businesses from flooding.
The grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) will be matched with nearly $1.4 million in local investment, according to Wilbur Ross, U.S. secretary of commerce.
“The Trump administration is committed to supporting locally developed strategies designed to improve economic resilience in the wake of natural disasters,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This EDA investment in the city of Valentine will support new flood prevention infrastructure to protect business and industry.”
The lack of adequate flood control and diversion infrastructure in Valentine has resulted in frequent disruptions to businesses and residents, and this project will help install new storm sewer pipes in a large section of the city to serve the local business community.
“Valentine was severely impacted by last year’s severe weather, disrupting the local economy,” said Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer. “This critical federal grant will make stormwater infrastructure improvements to protect Valentine’s businesses against the risks of future storms.”
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Central Nebraska Economic Development District.
This project is funded by additional supplemental appropriations for the Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided $600 million in additional funds for disaster relief and recovery.