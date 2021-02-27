LINCOLN — Several Norfolk swimmers advanced to championship finals following preliminary competition on Friday.
Highlighting the day were new school records set by the girls 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams and Mason Olmer in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200-meter relay team of Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding and Maggie Waddington had the highest finish for Norfolk in Friday’s prelims. The squad placed second in a time 1 minute, 47.77 seconds.
The 400 freestyle team of Waddington, Marzia Gasparini, Olberding and Harthoorn finished seventh but also broke the school record in the event with its time of 3:38.37.
Olmer finished third in the 100 breaststroke in a school-record time of 56.70.
Girls advancing to championship finals
200-meter relay: Norfolk (Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington), 1:47.77 (school record).
200 freestyle: 5. Marzia Gasparini, 1:57.34.
200 individual medley: 3. Jacobs, 2:12.47.
100 butterfly: 3. Harthoorn, 56.56.
100 backstroke: 3. Harthoorn, 57.34; 8. Gasparini, 59.42
100 breaststroke: 4. Jacobs, 1:05.82
400 freestyle relay: 7. Norfolk (Waddington, Gasparini, Olberding, Harthoorn), 3:38.37 (school record).
Boys advancing to championship finals
200 individual medley: 6. Mason Olmer, 1:58.36
100 Breaststroke: 3. Olmer, 56.70 (school record)
Girls advancing to consolation finals
200 individual medley; 11. Olberding, 2:14.68.
50 freestyle: 12. Waddington, 25.12.
200 freestyle relay: 10. Norfolk (Gasparini, Waddington, Sierra Rader, Jacobs), 1:41.66.
100 breaststroke: 11. Olberding, 1:08.98.
Boys advancing to consolation finals
200 medley relay: 13. Norfolk (Tim Spray, Mason Olmer, Ben Spray, Nate Filipi), 1:42.54.
400 freestyle relay: 15. Norfolk (B. Spray, T. Spray, Filipi, Olmer), 3:27.52.