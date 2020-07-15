Evolve Fitness
1712 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk
Owner and background: Owner Brooks Boyer’s path to open Evolve Fitness began when he was working as a head coach under Todd Uhlir at Set the Bar in Norfolk. Boyer — a nursing student who also has a background in physical therapy — said many of the Set the Bar members reached out to him about taking the facility over when they learned it was about to close. “I do have a business partner that is a member and had a good outlook on how to get started, so after some discussions ... we decided to move forward,” he said.
Business overview: Evolve Fitness is a gym that has “the market on accountability,” Boyer said. Aside from the motorless treadmill, several AirDyne bikes, rowers and stair climbers, the facility has few pieces of cardio equipment.
“I’m not a fan of what I call babysitting machines, where you just stick people on them and let them go,” Boyer said. “What we have is community.”
Boyer said the facility offers coached sessions and a community of people who are like-minded in that they want to see better versions of themselves and their community.
Boyer also stressed the knowledge that he and his coaching staff offer. He relies on his background in physical therapy to help clients who are dealing with various ailments as they exercise.
“I can teach anyone how to exercise, but to look at someone and say, ‘That’s not a good movement pattern; let’s show you how you should move or what your knees should look like when you’re doing certain things or why your back is bothering you,’ it gives a different perspective,” he said.
The fitness center also offers a Shake Shop that is open to the public. The shop offers Swiig products that include healthy shakes for post workout and for meal replacement. The offerings are low sugar, low calories and non-GMO, and vegan options are available. Boyer said he also plans to expand the items offered at the shop soon.
Hours of operation: The Shake Shop is open from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Gym sessions begin at 5 a.m., and the final session wraps up at 7:30 p.m. Gym members also have 24-hour access.
How many people are employed? Boyer and Tanner Loberg are the two full-time coaches at Evolve Fitness. They are joined by four other coaches.
When did the business open? Evolve Fitness evolved from Set the Bar, which opened in 2015 at 1304 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk.
In early June, Evolve Fitness opened at its new 10,000-square-foot facility on Square Turn Boulevard, next to T&H Drywall, in Norfolk.
“I knew we were going to move into a nice location, but Josh Probasco (of T&H Drywall) has been the best landlord I could’ve ever worked with,” Boyer said. “Every time we asked for anything in the build-out, he well exceeded our expectations.”
Boyer said the new building also has exceeded his expectations. He said the restrooms with showers in the facility provide a great example because they are like something one might find at home.
“We wanted everything about the place to feel like a family, so the greatest thing about this facility is being able to offer more to the members,” he said.
What makes your business distinctive? “We get asked a lot about the amenities we offer. I am the most expensive in town, but I don’t have tanning beds. I don’t have a sauna. I don’t have a tennis court. What I do offer is we have a coach with you at all times. You have the extensive knowledge base from all of our coaches. We’re working with certifications with all of our coaches on anything from women’s health to exercise physiology. ... We have a huge knowledge base.”