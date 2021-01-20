Nate and Kate Strehle own and manage Core Health Club, located at 130 N. Main St. in West Point. Strehle, a 2008 graduate of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, played football at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he majored in health and fitness and minored in sport and facility management.
“I had a passion for exercise and working out,” Strehle said. As the youngest son of Rita and Greg Strehle with a sister and older brothers, “we were always playing sports. We had fun being competitive with each other.”
After graduating in 2012, he became a personal trainer at Aspen Athletic Club in Omaha and then transferred to Kansas City in 2013. There, he served as manager for two fitness clubs.
Strehle met his wife, Kate, who was taking a group fitness class.
“She fell in love with group fitness and became a certified group instructor,” he said.
The couple married in September 2015 and moved to Omaha in December 2015, where Strehle was the general manager of Gold's Gym. When Gold's Gym was purchased by Genesis Health Club, Strehle continued with Genesis until the couple decided to move back to West Point in October 2020.
“I’ve always had a passion for fitness. We started planning to open our own health club three years ago. We knew we wanted to come back to West Point to be closer to family and raise our kids here,” he said.
Business overview: Core Health Club is a gym and physical fitness center, allowing people of all ages, fitness levels and backgrounds to better their health and fitness.
Through cardiovascular fitness, strength training, group classes and personal training, clients will have the guidance and support they need to accomplish goals. The business’s vision is to create a healthier community and to accomplish this together, as a community.
Members are encouraged to work out with their family and friends. Sports performance-based classes allow student athletes to improve their athletic performances, making them more competitive. Personal training programs are available to those who need the extra guidance with program design and motivation.
Core Health Club has a golf simulator with more than 40 simulated golf courses. Patrons may book for one half hour up to two hours with up to four players.
The group fitness studio is where classes for high/low fitness, boot camp, dumbbells, barre and strength classes will be held for up to 20 people in each class. There is cardio equipment with TVs. The second floor has locker rooms with showers and a bathroom, as well as weight-training equipment with biking and rowing machines and Kids’ Club corner.
Kids’ Club is a paid-with-membership playroom for children under 12 while parents are in the building. The children are supervised by attendants certified in CPR. A separate, gated area is available for children under age 1.
Date opened: Core Health Club will open on Feb. 1.
Hours of operation: Kids Club hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. until noon; closed Sunday.
About the location: Core Health Club Gym/Physical Fitness Center is located a block west of the Highway 275 stoplight at the corner of Main and Park streets in the historic turn-of the-century Bauman building.
The century old building once housed the Bauman Department Store, which was known as “The Big Store on the Corner.” One corner of the second floor had a Norfolk WJAG radio station setup. Later, it was the home of Bracht Furniture.
“When the building became available, Dan Bracht contacted us,” Strehle said. “We did the design and between Brachts and us, we decided to bring the building back to renewed life.”
With dedicated hard work, the Strehles took the building back to the original brick walls, the classic white columns, the stripped refinished wood floors and accentuated the tin-pressed ceiling on the main floor. Storefront windows and some second-floor windows were replaced.