Jesse Zobrist, 39, of Neligh, plead guilty Wednesday in Madison County District Court to the charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver.
Zobrist's charges come from a vehicular accident in September. In the accident, 17-year-old Wyatt Smydra pulled a woman from burning vehicle. Zobrist was transported by medical helicopter because of injuries sustained in the accident.
After the accident, methamphetamine and burglary tools were found in the wreckage of Zobrist's vehicle.
Zobrist was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine (28 to 139 grams), driving under the influence — second offense and habitual criminal, according to court documents.
Zobrist's plea to the revised charge on Wednesday was part of a plea agreement.
Sentencing for Zobrist has been scheduled for April 23 at 9 a.m.