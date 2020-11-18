Nebraska men's basketball learns 2020-2021 Big Ten schedule

The Big Ten Conference released its 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule yesterday. 

The Huskers will be challenged this season, as half of their conference games are against teams ranked in the top 25 of the AP Preseason poll.  The 20-game schedule begins on Dec. 21, when they travel to Madison to take on defending Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin.  Nebraska's home opener is set for Christmas Day, when the Huskers will host Michigan for a special holiday matchup.  Nebraska's double-play opponents for this season are Wisconsin, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State.  Nebraska's home single-play home opponents include Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan, while the Huskers' single-play road games are matchups at Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State.

DateOpponentLocation
Monday, December 21, 2020at WisconsinMadison, Wis.
Friday, December 25, 2020MichiganPinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, December 30, 2020at Ohio StateColumbus, Ohio
Saturday, January 2, 2021Michigan StatePinnacle Bank Arena
Tuesday, January 5, 2021at PurdueWest Lafayette, Ind.
Sunday, January 10, 2021IndianaPinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, January 13, 2021IllinoisPinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, January 16, 2021at MarylandCollege Park, Md.
Wednesday, January 20, 2021MinnesotaPinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, January 24, 2021at IowaIowa City, Iowa
Saturday, January 30, 2021Penn StatePinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, February 3, 2021at Michigan StateEast Lansing, Mich.
Sun., Feb. 7 or Mon., Feb. 8at MinnesotaMinneapolis, Minn.
Thursday, February 11, 2021WisconsinPinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, February 14, 2021at Penn StateUniversity Park, Pa.
Wednesday, February 17, 2021MarylandPinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, February 20, 2021PurduePinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, February 24, 2021at IllinoisChampaign, Ill.
Sunday, February 28, 2021RutgersPinnacle Bank Arena
Sat., March 6 or Sun., March 7at NorthwesternEvanston, Ill.

