Nebraska men's basketball learns 2020-2021 Big Ten schedule

The Big Ten Conference released its 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule yesterday.
The Huskers will be challenged this season, as half of their conference games are against teams ranked in the top 25 of the AP Preseason poll. The 20-game schedule begins on Dec. 21, when they travel to Madison to take on defending Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin. Nebraska's home opener is set for Christmas Day, when the Huskers will host Michigan for a special holiday matchup. Nebraska's double-play opponents for this season are Wisconsin, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State. Nebraska's home single-play home opponents include Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan, while the Huskers' single-play road games are matchups at Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Monday, December 21, 2020
|at Wisconsin
|Madison, Wis.
|Friday, December 25, 2020
|Michigan
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Wednesday, December 30, 2020
|at Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Saturday, January 2, 2021
|Michigan State
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Tuesday, January 5, 2021
|at Purdue
|West Lafayette, Ind.
|Sunday, January 10, 2021
|Indiana
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Wednesday, January 13, 2021
|Illinois
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Saturday, January 16, 2021
|at Maryland
|College Park, Md.
|Wednesday, January 20, 2021
|Minnesota
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sunday, January 24, 2021
|at Iowa
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Saturday, January 30, 2021
|Penn State
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Wednesday, February 3, 2021
|at Michigan State
|East Lansing, Mich.
|Sun., Feb. 7 or Mon., Feb. 8
|at Minnesota
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Thursday, February 11, 2021
|Wisconsin
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sunday, February 14, 2021
|at Penn State
|University Park, Pa.
|Wednesday, February 17, 2021
|Maryland
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Saturday, February 20, 2021
|Purdue
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Wednesday, February 24, 2021
|at Illinois
|Champaign, Ill.
|Sunday, February 28, 2021
|Rutgers
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sat., March 6 or Sun., March 7
|at Northwestern
|Evanston, Ill.