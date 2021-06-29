WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Nebraska cattle producer says there’s been a fundamental shift in the cattle industry.
Lee Reichmuth, a director with the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association says that shift is long overdue.
Reichmuth says there have been aggressive steps taken to address producer concerns, including proposed legislation and USDA’s recent announcement to support enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
"All of them are pieces of the puzzle that can help change this industry or at least try to make it more competitive as we go further down the road if there are anti-competitive practices going on."
Reichmuth says Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer has proposed legislation along with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley who has a bill that would amend the Packers and Stockyards Act to establish the Office of the Special Investigator for Competitive Markets.