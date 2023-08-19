News deserts alarming: Loss of newspaper harms community

‘You don’t know what you got till it’s gone.”
Those lyrics from singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell ring true in a variety of ways, certainly including the impact of the decline of the traditional American newspaper in parts of the nation.
The steady loss of print media — and, more specifically, local newspapers — has far-reaching effects that many Americans may not fully realize. In communities across the country where local news coverage is no longer available, these effects are most apparent.
Earlier this year, a nationwide tally showed that at least 200 counties across the country no longer have a local news source or community-based media organization.
A prime example of what can happen with the loss of the community-based news source can be found in Bell, California, which lost its newspaper in the mid-1990s.
With no local news coverage, the already impoverished community had little or no means for holding public officials accountable. Within the span of a few years, citizens were paying the highest property tax rates in the country, civic programs were being drained of their resources, voter fraud was rampant and city officials were the among the highest paid in the country.
Before being exposed, the community’s city administrator, Robert Rizzo, had increased his own salary by almost 50%, to almost $500,000 per year. The city’s chief of police had received a salary increase to over $400,000 annually.
Were it not for the eventual reporting of the Los Angeles Times, in 2010, Bell officials’ actions might have gone undiscovered for many more years, or even indefinitely. In the wake of the Bell scandal, seven city officials were charged with various crimes and several received prison sentences.
The closing of the newspapers in Bell and elsewhere represents a historic change. A daily newspaper was for generations considered to be the most informed and knowledgeable source for keeping the public apprised of the current events of government entities, businesses and sports franchises. Staff members were often revered, respected and trusted by the public they served to deliver on-time, accurate reporting and to hold public bodies and officials accountable through a transparent format.
But with the inception of the internet and digital media, it has become all too easy to skim the headlines on a search engine and forgo actually reading the news.
Whereas in prior generations there was thoughtful, informed debate, today, in many cases, the loudest voice wins regardless of truth or accuracy. What may have seemed like a natural evolution for the newspaper industry has become a digital behemoth with many unforeseen pitfalls.
As Reed Anfinson, former president of the National Newspaper Association (NNA) and current newspaper owner and publisher, tells it, news sources on the internet tend to divide their readership: “News on the internet doesn’t unite — it divides. It creates an environment of misinformation.”
Anfinson said that regardless of the viewpoint of the story, opposing points of view too often begin “shouting” at each other and the reporting itself can get lost in the frenzy. In reality, most of those who intend to rely on the internet, or digital resources, for their news simply never get around to actually reading the stories that cover the important topics facing communities and the nation.
“There is no doubt that if print journalism disappears, so will a citizen’s focus on and knowledge of local civic news. Left to self-motivation to seek news out on the internet, many will put it aside for later and never return to it,” Anfinson wrote in a recent column of the subject.
The dawn of news deserts
News deserts can be most aptly defined as a geographical area that has few or no news media outlets and receives little news coverage — if any at all.
Like most of the rest of the country, local newspapers in Nebraska have taken hits, too. In all, 16 newspapers have permanently closed in the state since 2004, with 12 of those having shut their doors since 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proliferation of news deserts isn’t only a cause for concern in Nebraska. In fact, the situation in other states is worse. Around the country, increasing numbers of community-based daily and weekly news providers are scaling back production, limiting coverage or closing their doors altogether.
It hasn’t always been this way. For an extended period of time, the American newspaper industry set the benchmarks for news coverage and journalistic excellence.
Perhaps the most profound example of this can be found in the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s.
As Robert Williams, director of communications for the National Newspaper Association points out, without local news reporting, a significant chapter in the nation’s history may have never been brought to the attention of the American public.
“Imagine where we’d be without news reporting during the early ’70s; how would the public have known without the reporting in several newspapers at the time?”
Due to the investigative reporting work of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the Watergate scandal was uncovered and some of Richard Nixon’s staff members’ wrongdoing was exposed. Nixon himself resigned from office.
There are plenty of other examples about the accountability role undertaken by community newspapers. One can be found in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where its community newspaper, the Times-Leader, was one of the first news sources in 2009 to expose the actions of Judges Michael Conahan and Mark Ciavarella. They were both embroiled in what became known as the “Kids for Cash” scandal in which judges were handing out unreasonably harsh sentences to juvenile offenders in exchange for monetary kickbacks from nonprofit youth detention centers.
The Times-Leader received national recognition for its work in uncovering and reporting on the scandal. If not for the reporting work done by the newspaper, the residents of the community of 44,000 might not have ever been aware of the crimes taking place.
The NNA’s Williams said it’s not just the emergence of digital media that is hurting the local newspaper, but also the reality that many local papers aren’t able sustain the overhead costs associated with running the business if advertising revenue and subscriber numbers decline, too. When cutbacks are necessary, local news coverage suffers.
As of the mid-1980s, America’s newspapers held a combined national circulation of just under 65 million readers, according to Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think-tank that analyzes societal and cultural trends across the nation. This time period was considered the height of the age of print news media in the U.S.
Around the mid-1990s, though, circulation totals began to steadily drop; layoffs followed, and American communities began to see their news coverage diminished, or disappear completely.
Harmful effects
Today, combined circulation among printed newspapers in country is 24.2 million, a 63% decline from the pinnacle in the 1980s. This unprecedented drop in circulation means that many newspapers have simply vanished, unable to survive in an ever-changing technological and social climate.
According to a recent study conducted by Northwestern University, by 2025 one-third or more of U.S. newspapers will have been lost since their peak in the 1980s and early ’90s.
It’s worth noting that the void that’s been left in the wake of the decline in newspapers has far-reaching effects beyond that of lost jobs.
Statistically speaking, in communities where there is no local source for comprehensive news coverage, poverty rates run higher and median income and graduation rates run lower. In contrast, communities with a local news outlet are often healthier, more active and less violent.
That’s why Anfinson said it’s crucial for local, community newspapers to survive.
“Nothing replaces the community newspaper’s ability to hold those in power accountable,” Anfinson said.
