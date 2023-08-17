 Skip to main content
Final edition of the Norfolk Daily News

Or is it?

The primary role of a headline is to attract a reader’s attention. Chances are, the headline on this story did just that.

To be clear, this is NOT the final edition of the Norfolk Daily News. The Daily News will be published tomorrow, next week and into the future.

But that isn’t the case elsewhere in the nation, and, as a result, it’s not an exaggeration to say our freedom as citizens is at risk. While freedom of the press is enshrined in the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights, its impact is greatly diminished if there is no local, community newspaper for citizens to rely upon.

Since 2005, more than 25% of U.S. newspapers have ceased publication. That has contributed to an estimated 70 million Americans now living in what’s come to be known as a “news desert” — where there is no or just one local news source in a community or county.

Even when publications continue, many have been faced with severe staff cutbacks. For example, the Gannett Co. — the nation’s largest newspaper chain — has eliminated 54% of its combined workforce since it merged with GateHouse Media less than five years ago.

Here’s a specific example: The Salinas Californian newspaper continues to operate but has no locally based reporters in a community of about 160,000.

Ironically, all this comes at a time when citizens across the nation want quality, community journalism.

The American Journalism Project recently spoke with about 5,000 Americans located across the U.S. about their journalism preferences, and several themes emerged, including:

— 1. People want more local news, with the emphasis on local.

— 2. People want a shared, trusted source of facts.

— 3. People want the full story of their communities to be told.

— 4. People want to know about decisions before they’re made, and they want decision-makers to be accountable for outcomes.

— 5. People want to see themselves in the news.

Those five tenets are what the Daily News strives to provide, but it’s proving more challenging in a changing world involving the proliferation of social media.

The stakes are incredibly high. Without support for quality, local journalism, not only will communities suffer, but so will democracy in the U.S. as a whole.

That’s the focus of the “Protect the Pillar” series of stories kicking off today and continuing — in print and online — through Friday, Aug. 25.

The title is a reference to the free press being known as the “Fourth Pillar” of democracy along with the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government. Tomorrow’s series installment will focus on that topic.

In the series, readers also will learn more about:

— The growing number of “news deserts” throughout the nation and the impact of that trend.

— The important role newspapers can play in serving as a community advocate.

— The priority that needs to continue to be placed on local news.

— The traditional and crucial role newspapers play in seeking out optimum solutions as issues and problems arise in a community by providing a forum for civil discourse and debate.

— The recognition of how important it is for communities to have a trusted, reliable source of information.

The series will conclude with a direct message from Bill Huse, publisher of the Daily News, about how he and the Huse family are committed to continuing to provide quality, reliable, local journalism for Norfolk and the area — and how readers and advertisers can join in that effort.

Look for the “Protect the Pillar” series on the front page of the Daily News — and prominently online, too — for the next seven editions. Northeast and North Central Nebraskans are encouraged to read the series from start to finish.

Tomorrow, we begin.

Support Community Journalism

Protect the Pillar Series

Day 1

Final edition - Or is it?

 Day 2

The Fourth Pillar

A free press essential to Founding Fathers

Newspaper in print, or online, crucial resource

 Day 3

News deserts alarming

Loss of newspaper harms community

16 state newspapers lost between ’04-’19

 Day 4

Community advocate

Telling local stories is our bread and butter

Covering local sports in our quarter of the state

 Day 5

Keep on top of it all

City hall, schools part of complete coverage

In times of crisis, Daily News keeps readers informed

 Day 6

Debate sharpens truth

Thorough discussion yields best solutions

Daily News features differing viewpoints

 Day 7

Trusted, reliable news

Longtime customers share personal views

Social media credibility depends on how it’s used

Day 8

Series bigger than us

Trusted local news ensures democracy and freedom