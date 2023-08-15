Daily News keeps residents informed in times of crisis

In most cases, the news responds to the community. In some cases, the community responds to the news.
On March 8, 2019, the Daily News ran a story citing meteorologists regarding impending flooding conditions.
The article quoted hydrologist David Pearson saying, “If you had a checklist for the things you don’t want to have for flooding to be worse, we’re checking all the boxes. The recipe is there.”
Every year, the Pierce Fire Department attends a “storm spotter awareness” class. The first week of March 2019 was no exception. Serving as a refresher for most of the department, the class made the first responders vaguely aware of possible flooding to take place in the Pierce community.
“The meteorologists that were there that gave the class seemed a little bit nervous,” said Steve Dolesh, Pierce’s fire chief. “They gave us some information about potentially some heavy-duty flooding that could occur in mid-March. That got our awareness up a little bit.”
Around the time of the storm spotter class, the Daily News published an article about “potential severe weather that was coming up that meteorologists were talking about,” Dolesh said. “One of the things that was in that article stated that they were most concerned about extreme flooding and the North Fork of the Elkhorn River specifically by Pierce.”
Even more than the meteorologists’ demeanor a few days before, the Daily News’ article called Dolesh to action.
“That article right there prompted our attention,” Dolesh said. “I contacted all my officers on the fire department. We contacted the police department, the city officers, contacted all the city department heads and got ahold of emergency management.”
Rescue personnel, officials and city employees had a pre-planning meeting on what to expect and what their role would be in the impending flooding.
“We were still grossly unprepared for what hit us. We’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Dolesh said. “But the article at the Daily News, if it hadn’t been for that and the meteorology information, we would have been far less prepared because we wouldn’t have taken the time to do the meeting the night before (the flooding).”
Once the flood did hit Pierce, the Daily News didn’t let up on its coverage of the flooding conditions. A multiple-part series detailed updates on the floodwaters and how the weather was affecting the community.
“They were awesome on getting information out for us. You know, when you get a situation like that, not everybody has internet and Facebook. Sometimes you have to get it out the old-fashioned way, and the Daily News was one way that worked very well for us.”
Throughout the flood coverage, the Daily News was in contact with Pierce officials.
“I thought (the Daily News) did an ‘A plus’ job on helping us,” Dolesh said. “They were very courteous when they did their interviews. Sometimes, we’d been up for 24 or 36 hours straight, and they obviously knew it and were very mindful of that.”
Dolesh reiterated that the Daily News’ March 8 article kickstarted serious preparation for the flooding that week.
“I credit the Daily News for that very timely article,” Dolesh said. “It made a big impact on us.”
Dolesh noted that part of the trust in his local media comes from the fact that Daily News reporters are locals themselves. One reporter who did the bulk of the immediate reporting on the Pierce floods lives in Pierce.
“Reporters come from the towns that these incidents are impacting, and people read that and they see and know who the author is,” Dolesh said. “When (people) saw her name on there, it added a lot of credit because they knew that she lived through it just like we did, so I guess it’s small town news helping small towns.”
Responding when crisis hits
Along the back wall of the Daily News newsroom, significant historic front pages are framed and line the entire wall, going all the way back to both world wars, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the Challenger explosion. Then, more recently, 9/11 and the 2002 U.S. Bank shooting.
Whenever local crises have struck, the Daily News has responded with timely and thorough reporting that keeps its readers informed and updated.
When a crisis hits, when community members are seeking answers and timely truth-telling, where do they turn?
In 2014, a tornado ravaged the community of Pilger, causing damage, injury, unrest and chaos. The tornadoes and initial damage took place on June 16, 2014. The Daily News ran articles regarding the tornado damage and stories of community members for the rest of June and has published updates around the anniversary since then.
Besides basic information, the Daily News assisted emergency response personnel and community officials in organizing volunteer teams to aid in cleanup.
“(The Daily News) played a vital role in informing the public what had actually transpired and what we had to do in the aftermath as far as controlling the scene,” Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said. “They overall assisted us greatly in getting supplies donated and getting volunteers to come in when we wanted. We didn’t want just everybody showing up at once. We said we didn’t want people to show up for the first 24 to 48 hours because we already had a mess on our hands. But when we got to that cleanup mode, we put out the times, and the Daily News was a valuable tool in getting that information out.”
Unger has been the county sheriff for more than three decades. As such, he’s interacted with the media more times than he can count.
“Over the years, there have been a lot of instances, and the Daily News has shown great assistance in getting the facts out and information, such as when we’ve been looking for wanted persons or missing individuals,” Unger said.
Unger said he appreciates the media’s work even when he doesn’t personally benefit from it.
“I’ve also seen (the Daily News) when they’ve been, I won’t say critical of me, but had to do articles that I may have not found as flattering to myself or for this office or law enforcement,” Unger said. “I still have respect for them because they did their job. And they did it professionally. And that’s all anyone can ask.”
He said that above all else, the Daily News keeps the surrounding communities informed.
“My experience with the Daily News has always been that they provide information that is legitimate. It’s not just hearsay or embellishment,” Unger said. “We provide them information, and they have always, in my opinion, acted with responsibility by stating the facts and getting the information that is accurate out there.”
This isn’t new for the Daily News. Since its founding in 1887, the Daily News has prioritized the community's immediacy of knowledge.
In 1987, a young local girl went missing. The Daily News consistently kept readers knowledgeable on Jill Cutshall’s disappearance, including publishing details on the suspect’s case in 1990 and updating as recently as 2013.
In 2002, four individuals entered Norfolk's U.S. Bank at 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, causing an iconic local tragedy. The Daily News published countless pieces about the suspects, victims and effects on the community.
In 2022, the general manager of North Fork Area Transit allegedly embezzled $740,000 from the nonprofit. Since then, the Daily News has closely followed Jeffrey Stewart’s case, providing numerous updates on his court proceedings and decisions made therein.
The Daily News continues to be the largest and most timely newspaper in its region of the state.
“People want to know about things now,” Unger said. “And I think that if (the Daily News) was a weekly paper, I think it would be a detriment to Northeast Nebraska.”
‘I enjoy grabbing the paper’
As part of being first responders, Dolesh and Unger often see breaking news from the inside, knowing some news before the paper does.
Still, they seek timely, truthful information regarding their community and the surrounding communities. They find that in the Daily News.
“I’m from Norfolk originally, and I’ve been reading the Daily News since I was a teenager, daily,” Unger said. “My family, growing up, were subscribers, and I’ve been a subscriber my entire adult life.”
Part of the reason Unger keeps up to date is because of the straightforward, hard news the paper provides.
“As a citizen, I have found that the Daily News is very honest and forthcoming in their information. When I print it, I tend to believe it,” Unger said. “They’re not embellishing, they’re not trying to add things or make it more glamorous or attention grabbing. They’re just stating the facts.”
Dolesh has had a similar experience.
“I’ve been a personal reader for probably 30 years,” Dolesh said. “I get a hard copy every day, and I read it front to back.”
Even though, as a first responder, Dolesh often has insight to local breaking stories, he values the accurate roundup of community insight the Daily News offers.
“I enjoy grabbing the paper every night,” Dolesh said. “It’s probably one of the last things I do before I go to bed, and I’m kind of lost when I don’t have it.”