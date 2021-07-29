The Norfolk Police Division will host National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Central Park.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back, according to a press release from Capt. Chad Reiman.
The event is free and will include representatives from Norfolk police, Norfolk fire and rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol who will visit with citizens and provide demonstrations. There will be nearly 40 civic and service organizations showcasing what they have to offer in the community, Reiman said. There will be free food donated by Norfolk businesses and activities for kids and families.
This will be the 38th annual Night Out. The event co-sponsored by the Norfolk Police Division and the National Association of Town Watch.